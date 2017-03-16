Electric City man killed in vehicle accident

ELECTRIC CITY – A local man was killed and his passenger injured in a single-vehicle accident about one mile south of town Wednesday, March 15.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Brandon Buche was driving a 2006 Jeep Wrangler on Bay Area Drive near Coulee View Road around 2 a.m. when he apparently failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The Jeep left the roadway, tripped on the soft gravel ditch and rolled one-and-one-quarter times, the sheriff’s office said.

Buche was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. He was transported by ambulance to Coulee Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Buche’s passenger, 23-year-old Brandon Boutain of Almira, suffered non-life threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to Coulee Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Sheriff Tom Jones said alcohol was a factor in the accident, and the Grant County Sheriff’s Motor Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.