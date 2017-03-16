Flood watch issued for Ferry County

REPUBLIC - The Spokane office of the National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for portions of Okanogan County, and a flood warning for portions of eastern Washington, including Ferry County.

"Another round of moderate to heavy rain will occur in the Friday afternoon through Saturday time frame. The anticipated runoff from this upcoming event will likely produce small stream flooding, as well as field flooding,” meteorologists said. "Our unusually wet and snowy winter has raised the water table unusually high over north Idaho and a large portion of Washington. Flooding is ongoing in many areas, and any additional rain will likely make conditions worse.

"Drier and cooler conditions are expected Sunday and Monday, but another mild and wet pattern will likely develop Tuesday and continue into next weekend,” officials said. "Flooding has the potential to be aconcern in the Inland Northwest for more than a week."

Meanwhile in Okanogan County, officials said flooding issues on small streams and poorly drained low spots will continue today, and rivers will continue to run high with some rivers achieving flood stage.