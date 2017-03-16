Breaking News

Pipe break leads to raw sewage discharge in Granite Creek

The Chronicle

As of Thursday, March 16, 2017

REPUBLIC - The Northeast Tri County Health District announced they were informed of a raw sewage discharge into Granite Creek.

According to Tri County Health officials heavy rains, significant snow melt, and a landslide prompted the burst a sewer main line.

"The Republic Public Works Department is currently handling the repairs and cleanup of the sewage and landslide,” health officials said. "While human exposure to creek water during this time of year is expected to be minimal, we want to make sure creek users are aware of the situation.”

"These kinds of wastewater discharge exceedances will move through the creek system quickly,” officials said.

If residents have a well in close proximity to Granite Creek and think it many be impacted, they are urged to contact the Northeast Tri County Health District at 509-684-2622.

