Comment sought for draft Washington Aviation System Plan

OLYMPIA – The state Department of Transportation is seeking comments on the draft Washington Aviation System Plan.

Washington’s system of 137 public-use airports is a crucial contributor to the state’s transportation system, economy vitality and quality of life, the department said.

Local airports include

Anderson Field, Brewster. Operated by City of Brewster. Runway: 4,000 feet by 60 feet; paved.

Dorothy Scott Municipal Airport, Oroville. Operated by City of Oroville. Runway: 4,014 feet by 50 feet; paved.

Ferry County Airport (Merritt Field), Republic. Operated by Ferry County. Runway: 3,498 feet by 60 feet; paved.

Methow Valley State Airport, Winthrop. Operated by state Department of Transportation. Runway: 5,059 feet by 75 feet; paved.

Okanogan Legion Airport. Operated by City of Okanogan. Runway: 2,533 feet by 36 feet; paved.

Omak Municipal Airport. Operated by City of Omak. Runway: 4,654 feet by 150 feet wide; two taxiways; paved.

Tonasket Municipal Airport. Operated by City of Tonasket. Runway: 3,053 feet by 50 feet; paved.

Twisp Municipal. Operated by Town of Twisp. Runway: 2,701 feet by 60 feet; paved.

The proposed plan is a comprehensive study that examines existing conditions, functions and future needs of the airport system so strategies can be developed to enhance performance.

Highlights of the WASP draft report include:

An overview of aviation system goals, objectives and performance measures.

An in-depth analysis of emerging aviation issues such as Next Generation Air Transportation.

System, funding challenges, alternative fuels, aerospace manufacturing and unmanned aircraft systems and their effects on future activities, policies and infrastructure needs.

New airport classifications that identify the roles and contributions of airports at both community and statewide levels.

New airport metrics that propose airport standards and performance objectives to meet system-wide goals and objectives.

Policy recommendations and alternative strategies to assist decision makers in advancing Washington’s aviation system.

After receiving and considering comments on the draft report, the agency anticipates releasing the final report this summer. The plan is updated every five years.

Comments can be sent to WASPFeedback@wsdot.wa.gov. People can call 206-440-4790 for more information. Comments are due by April 17.