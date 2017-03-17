9-year-old bicyclist struck by vehicle

OMAK – A 9-year-old bicyclist was hurt March 16 when he rode onto Highway 97 and was hit by a vehicle.

Boltin A. Boyd, Omak, was injured and was taken by LifeLine Ambulance to Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak, the Washington State Patrol said.

He was eastbound on Dayton Street at 4:29 p.m. when he failed to yield the right of way and entered the highway, said the Washington State Patrol. The boy, who was not wearing a helmet, was struck by a southbound car driven by John Kiss, 83, Oliver, B.C.

Neither Kiss nor his passenger, Anne Kiss, 78, Oliver, B.C., was injured. They were wearing seatbelts.

The vehicle was damaged but drivable.

The accident is under investigation, the patrol said.