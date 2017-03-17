Trashion Show returns May 6

TWISP – Designers have until April 20 to register as participants in the seventh annual Confluence Gallery Trashion Show.

For the show, people design upcycled, recycled outfits using trash. The event is a fundraiser for Confluence Gallery and Art Center programs.

The event will be at 7 p.m. May 6 at the Methow Valley Community Center, 201 E. Methow Valley Highway. Doors open at 6 p.m.

There are designer registration fees and admission charges. Both student and adult designers are welcome, organizers said.

“The Trashion Show is always filled with surprise after surprise as models and designers strut their stuff on the runway to the driving beats of DJ Bullfrog,” said Confluence Executive Director Salyna Gracie. “Our judging panel awards cash prizes to designers while our audience votes on the people’s choice.

“The customary runway dance party follows the show in a celebration of art and the environment.”

The unique pieces of art compete to win fabulous cash prizes “with hundreds of spectators applauding their designs,” she said.

Designer registration forms are available at Confluence Gallery, 104 N. Glover St., or at https://confluencegallery.com/events/trashion-show/.

People also can register to model; the deadline is April 20.