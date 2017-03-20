EXPLORING THE OKANOGAN: Pondering demise of ‘thee’ and ‘thou’

For some years I have wonder why we no longer say “thee” and “thou” and the other day I found the answer, of all places, on the Internet.

Just when the break-over took place, I can’t tell.

Part of my frustration came because of a concern between the difference of women and ladies.

There is an old saying, which I have heard for many years, “all ladies are women, but not all women are ladies.” And this change overcame with comparative speed.

One thing has kept “thee” and “thou” firmly in place. We know it as the Lord’ prayer.

But for the rest of it, speakers of English have switched from “thine” to “yours.” And what caused the switch? Some time ago they used both “thine” and “yours.” But now, and I hear it every day; “thine” giving way to “yours,” “thee” giving way to “you.”

I have been told that in the early 1600s, when England’s King George found a multitude of translations for the Bible, he ordered an official one and began to use it. There was a differentiation between them, which had something to do with rank, or position in society.

The formal indication of thee/thou yielded to you/yours. How much business had to do with this, I do not know. But according to the Internet, the difference is one in rank.

Those who used “thee” and “thou” were more formal than “you,” which came after it. And since language is such a mobile thing, it may have come on quickly. And then, as you might expect, there began to be some sub-hyphen forms.

One of these was profanity. I remember on one of my trips to the Stampede Arena, hearing a woman cursing. She not only did not have proper grammar, even the profanity was limited.

And when she used g-, d-- three times in the same sentence, I was sorry for her. She was a linguistic cripple. Fortunately, our moving into “you” and “yours” can be accomplished without profanity.

But “thee” and “thou” and “thine” firmly anchored in that beautiful prayer continue, though there are, once again, many translations and many forms. It even has been set to music.

I think the Quakers are still clinging to the older form. But as I hear conversations today, “you” and “your” have taken over.

The Germans still do it, having two forms. One an intimate form the other formal. It is polite, there, when one wants to use the informal to ask if it’s OK to do so. I do not know about other languages. And English itself, these days, is under change.

A history of language shows that in the original tongues around the Mediterranean Sea, there were no vowels — a, e, i, o, u — and these were added later. Now with some of the electronic forms, they are being dropped again.

We are in a period of flux, and the end is not yet clear.

I will not venture to say where these forms will end up, but language always has been a very mobile thing. And still is.

Elizabeth Widel is a columnist for The Chronicle. This is the 3,036th column in a series. She can be reached at 509-826-1110.