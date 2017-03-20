Governor declares flood emergency

OLYMPIA – Gov. Jay Inslee signed an emergency proclamation March 17 to free up state resources in the event of flooding or other weather-related damage in anticipation of extremely wet weather in eastern Washington.

Okanogan and Ferry counties are included in the proclamation. Others are Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Whitman, Walla Walla and Yakima.

“The continual rain showers and early snow melt creates the potential for rising waters, destructive landslides and damage to our critical infrastructure, including our power grid and transportation system,” Inslee said. “This is a proactive move to ensure that state agencies are able to do everything reasonably possible to help communities recover quickly in the event major damage occurs.”

Flood warnings were issued in more than a dozen locations over the weekend.

State emergency management officials have been responding to requests for assistance, including dispatching Washington Conservation Corps crew members to Sprague for help filling sandbags on Saturday and locating pumps to manage flood waters.