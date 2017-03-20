Omak begins treating mosquito larvae

OMAK — The city will begin treating mosquito larvae as soon as the weather and river conditions allow.

The normal time for initial treatment is in March with the emergence of the first larva.

Most treatments involve a biological chemical called VectoBac GR. Treatment for adult mosquitoes will begin as needed, normally the end of April or beginning of May, city officials said. That treatment will involve application of Bio-mist 4-4 from a fogger mounted in a pickup truck.

Information is available at city hall, 2 N. Ash St., for from the state Department of Ecology.