Omak takes comments on proposal

OMAK – The city is taking comments on a proposal to construct an 8,000-square-foot building for use as rental self-storage space.

Sunny O LLC, Scott and Pat Furman, Omak, are proposing the building at 508 Okoma Drive. The site is at the intersection with Hemlock Street.

According to documents filed with the city, the facility would be on a 0.54-acre lot zoned for highway business and would contain up to 60 storage units.

The city has issued a determination of non-significant impact. An environmental impact statement is not required; an environmental checklist has been completed, city officials said.

Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. April 5 and may be sent to Building Official/Permit Administrator Jake Dalton, 2 N. Ash St., P.O. Box 72, Omak, WA 98841.

A hearing on the proposal is planned for 4 p.m. April 7 before the city hearings examiner. The hearing will be in the council chambers at city hall.