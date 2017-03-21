Baseball incurs blowouts in spring games

BREWSTER – Brewster High School baseball fans got to see a lot of hitting in a double header with Oroville on Saturday.

The Bears prevailed in a slugfest 51-2 and 36-1 in games shortened to four innings.

The long games pushed back a game for Liberty Bell and Bridgeport slated for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Mountain Lion coach Mike Wilbur said.

In the opener, the Bears slugged 30 hits, which combined with 27 Hornet errors, meant a long game. Brewster was up 20-0 after the first inning (Joe Taylor had 2 of the Bears’ 7 hits) then scored 15 in the second (Isaac Baker and Jeff Sonneman hit back-to-back triples) and 13 more in the third.

Jeff Sonneman notched the win, limiting the Hornets to 1 hit and 2 runs (in the fourth).

Oroville’s first run was scored by Max Turner, who drew a one-out walk to break up the perfect game. He advanced to second on a single by Anthony Gurule (the Hornets lone hit) and scored on a pair of walks.

Walks also pushed in Oroville’s second run.

“Oroville has really improved this year,” Brewster coach Todd Phillips said. “The score might not reflect that, but Tam (Hutchinson) has really done a good job up there. They really competed the entire time.

“I hope our guys played the game with the respect it deserves. I thought we hit the ball well and hit the ball hard.

“A lot of our extra bases were due to errors in the early innings, but we hit the ball hard and put the ball in play.”

Brewster (51) – Kelpman 2B; Baker 3B; Sonneman 3B.

In the second game, Oroville scored its lone run in the top of the first (Turner walked, reached second on a walk and advanced to third on a wild pitch. A balk scored the run.)

Brewster responded with 6 runs in the bottom of the first.

The Bears tagged on 10 in the second, 3 in the third and 17 in the fourth.

Phillips said Gurule threw strikes for Oroville.

Joe Taylor led Brewster’s 17-hits with a double and home run. Kelpman hit two doubles and Baker had a double, triple.

Raiders take tw

COULEE DAM – Lake Roosevelt topped Manson 11-2 and 13-1 on Saturday.

“The home field at Singleton Park in Manson still sits idle with standing water in areas of the outfield,” Manson coach Bill Thompson said.

“It was a good start to the season in both pitching and hitting for our young team,” Lake Roosevelt coach Billy Nicholson said. “We will work hard at practice to keep improving in all aspects of the game. No one mentioned the wind as a factor at all.”

The game was tied at 1-all after two innings in the first game before the Raiders pushed across 8 unanswered runs in the next two innings of the six-inning game.

Right fielder Darian Lindsey threw a runner out at home plate in the top of the sixth to save a run and end a Manson rally.

“The Trojan offense was quiet, with only three hits and 8 strikeouts,” Thompson said.

Manson (2) – Singles by Bo Charlton, Mason Cameron and Zach Serafini.

Lake Roosevelt (11) – Kiser 2-4, 3B, 2R; Nichols 2-4, 2 2B, 2R; Picard 2-3, BB, 2B, 2R; Flowers 2-4; Lindsey 2-3, 2 2B, 2R.

In the second game, Tyrell Kiser (2-3, 2B, 3B) hit his second triple of the afternoon.

Kiser also got the win, striking out 6 in the four-inning game.

Cameron St. Pierre knocked out a home run.

“The Trojan bats were silent, except for Zach Serafini who had the only Trojan hit,” Thompson said.

Lake Roosevelt (13) – Kiser 2-3, BB, 2B, 3B, 2R; Nichols 1-1, 3 BB, 3R; Picard 1-2, 2 BB, R; St. Pierre 1-3, HR; Baker 2-3, 2R; Lindsey 1-1, 2BB, 3R.

Liberty Bell 27,

Bridgeport 0

BREWSTER – Liberty Bell’s bats slammed out a 27-0 win over Bridgeport Saturday in a baseball game moved because the Mustangs’ field was too soggy.

The Mountain Lions’ pitchers – Peter Aspholm (3I, 9K) and Derek Alumbaugh (2I, 4K) - combined for a no hitter.

“We ended up getting started around 4 p.m. and finishing that game against Bridgeport,” Liberty Bell coach Michael Wilbur said after waiting for Brewster’s marathon games with Oroville to end.

“The bats were a little slow to get going but we started rolling in the third, putting up 10 runs,” Wilbur said. “Reid Wengerd had a triple and scored two runs. Finlay Holston had two hits, including a triple, and scored four times. Reed Stanbery was 3 for 3 with three runs scored.

“We played well for the first time out and are grateful to Brewster for hosting the game for us. This group of guys is working hard and I’m excited to see what they can do.”

Game postponed

TONASKET – The Pateros at Tonasket baseball doubleheader scheduled for Saturday was postponed after fields at both schools were not ready to be used.

“Our ADs are rescheduling the games because the fields and players were not ready,” Tonasket coach Dan Vassar said.

Tonasket’s next game is scheduled for Okanogan on Thursday.

Omak games postponed

OMAK – The Omak at Kettle Falls baseball doubleheader planned for Saturday was postponed last week.

The Pioneers were slated to open the season at home Tuesday, March 21, against Cashmere.

“The season so far is going well,” said Nathan Covey, who moves from coaching the boys’ basketball team to taking the reins of the baseball team.

“We have kids that are excited to be out there and are taking it serious. I explained to them that they have a chance to revive the baseball program here in Omak. I am very excited to be a part of it,” he said.

“I played baseball while in high school for a couple of years and then went on to try other sports. I, however, have been surrounded by baseball and friends and family that have been very successful with the sport.”

Covey said he’s also surrounded by others who know the game well, including assistant coach Justin Dibble, an Omak graduate who pitched at Oregon Tech.

Others include softball coaches Rick Duck, Mike Ables and Tony Boyd.