Board turns down storage proposal

OMAK – A proposal for the Okanogan Valley Farmers Market to put a shipping container in Civic League Park was turned down March 14 by the Omak Park Board.

Market officials wanted to put the container next to the Omak Centennial Bandstand so they could store tables, chairs and other market-related items.

Board members discussed issues related to vandalism, space, storm water and visual look.

In other business, the board:

• Talked about requests from the Omak School District, River Valley Soccer Club, and baseball and softball leagues for use of East Side Park fields this year.

The soccer and baseball leagues both have requested the same field, near the A-frame building.

Soccer club representative Kevin Newport said there are 197 children playing in the area and that there are four fields for the space. He said the soccer club would like to keep the area since field have already been created.

Public Works Director Ken Mears said there’s another field that is flat and large enough for either soccer or T-ball. He said he would talk to the baseball group to see if T-ball could use the field.

• Talked about field safety after Newport said a child was injured by a metal stake in the ground. He said he purchased a metal detector through the soccer club and swept the field, pulling out a five-gallon bucket full of various stakes.

The city, Omak Stampede Board and tribe are working to address safety, the board was told.