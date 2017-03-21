Brewster soccer shuts out Okanogan, 4-0

BREWSTER – Brewster blanked Okanogan, 4-0, in a non-league soccer match Saturday.

“We played against Okanogan well,” Brewster coach Jenner Sanon said. “Okanogan’s team always plays with class and has done a great job fighting us. Our guys moved the ball well but missed too many shots on goals.”

Brewster finished with 18 shots on goal.

“We got off to a slow start and gave up 2 goals in the first 10 minutes, and then another at about 20 minutes,” Okanogan coach Dean Klepec said. “We then played even until the 75th minute when they got their fourth goal.

“We had a 25- to 30-minute period where we played better and got a few shots and a few corner kicks. Defensively, we played much better in the second half.”

“We need to continue to work harder on our shots and learn how to capitalize,” Sanon said. “We had the opportunity to try different organization in the midfield.”

The Bears led 3-0 at the half with Felix Nava scoring two goals and Jose Gomez with one.

Nava scored a hat trick with a late goal in the second half.

“Ricardo Gallaga, Pedro Ortega, Bryan Lopez and Juan Cazares controlled the defensive line,” Sanon said. “Carlos Talavera has been phenomenal in mid and provides great leadership along with his teammates.

“Our goal is to continue to improve and perform to the best of our ability.”

Ephrata JV 1, Bridgeport 0

BRIDGEPORT – The Ephrata junior varsity edged Bridgeport, 1-0, in a non-league soccer match Thursday.

“It was a good game for us, considering we have only had two practices outside this season,” coach Chris Gonzales said. “We need to work on a few things, but they are learning and improving each time.”

Mustangs goalkeeper Edgar Meza finished with 6 saves.

Ephrata finished with 8 saves.

The Mustangs had been practicing inside at home due to a snow-covered field, Gonzales said.

“We have 18 returning players from both the varsity and JV teams,” he said. “We also have many new players joining us this year. We have a younger team this year, but they are learning and working hard.”

Omak match canceled

OMAK – The Liberty Bell at Omak soccer match slated for Saturday was canceled because of field conditions.

“The snow runoff is coming down on the field in the northeast and eastern part of the field,” Omak coach Chris Werner said. “On the south of the field where we have drifted snow, it may be a longer wait.”

Omak moved its Thursday match to Oroville, where the Pioneers won 3-1. A story was in the Sunday edition of The Chronicle.

Liberty Bell continues to practice inside as its field dries out – it’s been cleared of snow.

The Mountain Lions did get to hit the pitch, playing at Okanogan on Thursday.

The Bulldogs won, 4-0. A full story was in Sunday’s Chronicle.

“The game was a good experience for us insofar as getting outside onto grass and a full-sized pitch,” Liberty Bell coach Mike Baerveldt said. “Our practices inside a small gym caused us a bit of havoc once we got out there with all that space.”

Mike Baerveldt took over the reins of the Mountain Lions from Lincoln Post.

“I’ve spent the majority of my 40 years in soccer playing in leagues (in) our state, coming up through the select leagues and high school in the Bellevue/Redmond area and then in the greater Seattle Premier League before slowing down and playing in various rec leagues,” Baerveldt said. “Along the way, I’ve had a number of forays into coaching kids (ages 7-14), women’s league clubs and at kids’ soccer summer camps.”

Baerveldt moved two years ago to the Methow Valley, where he’s coached a U11/10 team and runs an after-school drop-in soccer program.

“When this opportunity came along (to) get more involved in two things I really love, namely soccer and the Methow Valley, I decided to go for it,” Baerveldt said. “I also had a lot of support from family and friends who encouraged me — strongly, at times - to take the role.”

Baerveldt takes over a team that includes three seniors and four juniors. The remaining 11 are sophomores and freshmen.

“I am happy with this as it means I’ve got a solid core to develop over the next three years,” Baerveldt said

Seniors Mike Hafsos and Leif Portmann-Bown are captains.

As for getting onto his field, Baerveldt said, “The fields, under 1-2 feet of snow, were blown a week ago by our local crew and are rapidly clearing. But they are going to be soggy and slow for a while and we are going to limit our time on the pitch so as not cause damage.”

Until the field is ready, Liberty Bell will be on the road for at least its first four matches.

Chelan 4, Brewster 2

CHELAN – Brewster played Chelan even for most of its match last Tuesday, March 14.

But the Goats pushed through two goals late for a 4-2 victory.

Brewster, in its first match of the season and a big change from practicing in the gym, led 1-0 at halftime on a goal by Jose Gomez.

Chelan tied the match early in the second half and then took a 2-1 lead.

Brewster’s Felix Nava evened the score at 2-all.

“Due to our defensive injuries, Chelan capitalized with 2 goals within five minutes to win,” Brewster coach Jenner Sanon said. “We have a lot to learn since the season is still young. We still, however, have a competitive team and will continue to create a great organization in the middle to help strengthen our defense line.

“I am very proud of my players. We do have some younger players who stepped up to the plate and performed well. They will be a great asset to the team as the season unfolds.”