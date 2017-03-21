Brewster softball roars past Oroville, twice

BREWSTER – Brewster softball swept a softball doubleheader against Oroville, 15-0 and 17-2, on Saturday.

Both games were shortened to four innings on the 15-run rule.

Brewster’s Cynthia Sanchez got shutout victory, striking out 2, walking 2 and giving up 3 hits.

Brewster finished with 15 hits and no errors to 3 hits and 4 errors for Oroville.

Oroville (0) – Kallstrom 1-2; Jennifer C 1-2; Maddison W 1-1, BB; Sydney E 2SB, BB

Brewster (15) – Miller 4-4, 2RBI, 2R, 2SB; Urias 1-2, RBI, 2B; Y. Sanchez 2-4, 3RBI, R, 3B; Emigh 2R, 2BB; C. Sanchez 2-3, 2R; Garcia 2-2, 3RBI, R, 3B; Mic. Kelpman 2-3, 2RBI, 2R, 2SB; Mik. Kelpman 2-3, RBI, 3R, 2SB; Stam R; Martinez R.

In the second game, Brewster finished with 18 hits and an error to Oroville’s 6 hits and 4 errors.

Yvette Sanchez got the victory, striking out 2 and walking 1.

Oroville (2) – Kallstrom 1-2, R, 2B; Cisneros 1-2, SB; Whittaker 2-2, RBI; Todd 1-2, R, SB; Fox 1-1.

Brewster (17) – Miller 3-4, RBI, 2R, SB; Mic. Kelpman 3-4, 2RBI, 3R, 2B, 3B, 2SB; Y. Sanchez 1-4, RBI, R, SB; Emigh 1-3, RBI, 2R, 2SB; C. Sanchez 3-3, 2RBI, 3R, 2B; Garcia 2-3, 3RBI, R, 2 2B; Martinez RBI, R, 2SB; Mik. Kelpman 2-2, R, 2RBI, 2R, 3SB; Urias 1-2, 2RBI, 2B; Stam 1-2, RBI, R, 2B, SB; Carrillo 1-1, R.

Lake Roosevelt at Manson

COULEE DAM – Lake Roosevelt’s bats proved too much for Manson on Thursday as the Raiders rolled to wins of 18-0 and 32-2.

The game, moved from the Trojans’ field to the Raiders’ home, was played under cold, windy conditions, said Manson coach Kendra Farnsworth.

Manson went up 2-0 in the top of the first inning of the second game.

Lake Roosevelt responded with four runs in the bottom of the first.

The Raiders exploded for 28 runs in the second inning for a 32-2 lead.

Farnsworth called the games a “learning experience.”

“This was their first time on dirt and only their third time outside this season,” Farnsworth said. “The girls played hard and are looking forward to their next game”

Liberty Bell 23,

Bridgeport 1

BREWSTER – Liberty Bell knocked off Bridgeport 23-1 in three innings Saturday.

The game initially was set for Bridgeport but field conditions moved the game to Brewster, where it was played after the Bears played a doubleheader with Oroville.

For Liberty Bell, Nadine Treise was 2-4 and Janie McMillan 4-4 that included a double.

Devin Surface got the win.

Pateros at Tonasket postponed

TONASKET – The Pateros at Tonasket doubleheader planned for Saturday was postponed because fields both schools were not ready for competition.

Kettle Falls, Omak split

OMAK – Omak split with Kettle Falls, falling 21-1 in the first game and winning 6-1 in the second game Friday.

The doubleheader was moved to Omak because the Bulldogs’ field was not ready for play. The game was initially planned for Saturday.

“In game one, we came out a flat and didn’t recover,” Omak coach Rick Duck said. “We had players in spots to see what they could do. Kettle Falls hit the ball well, which gave us a good chance to play some defense and see where we need to improve. Between our errors and walks, and Kettle Falls’ hits, this one got a little out of hand.”

Kettle Falls opened a 4-0 lead after the first inning and led 6-1 after three before pushing across 8 in the fourth and 7 more in the fourth to end the game.

Omak, which committed 8 errors, managed 5 hits and its lone run in the third.

Omak (1) – Duck 2-3, R; Boyd 1-3; Harris 1-2; Miller 1-1.

“We were happy with the way our kids responded in game two,” coach Duck said. “We hit the ball much better. Rhaney Harris had a huge game.”

Harris picked up the win, striking out 9, walking 2 and giving up only 1 hit for the victory.

She also went 2-2 with 2 home runs and 3 RBI.

“Overall, it was a good learning experience for our younger players,” Duck said.

Omak (6) – Priest 1-3; Duck 1-3; Boyd 3-3, 2B, 2R; Harris 2-2, 2HR, 3RBI.

Okanogan 34, Oroville 4

OKANOGAN – Okanogan slammed the ball in a 34-4 non-league win over Oroville on Thursday.

“It was good to get a game in and finally get some good weather to get outside,” Okanogan coach Darin Radke said. “You can only hit whiffle balls so many times before it is time to see some live pitches.”

Okanogan threw three pitchers — Vivienne Bauer (3I, 4K, 0BB, 2R, 3H), Trinity Wood (1I, 2K, 1BB, 2ER, 2H) and Carylyn Little (1I).

“We started out a bit shaky defensively, but we settled down as the game went on,” Radke said. “I was very pleased with the way we took aggressive swings and consistently made solid contact. Our pitchers have been working hard in the preseason and it showed, with only 1 walk for the game.”

Oroville (4) – Kallstrom 1R; Whittaker 1-2, RBI, BB, 2R; Hilderbrand 2-2, R; Egerton. 1-2, 3RBI; Ortega 1-2;

Okanogan (32) – Bauer 3-5, 4RBI, 3R, BB; Johnson 3-5, 4RBI, 3R, BB; P. Wood 3R, RBI, BB; Chilcote 1-2, RBI, R; Ramsey 3-6, 5RBI, 4R; T. Wood 3-5, RBI, 4R, BB; Serles 3R, RBI, 2BB; Little 1-4, 2RBI, 2R, BB; Annic 1-3, 2RBI, 3R; Aragon 2R, 2BB; Roach 2-4, 5RBI, 4R, BB.