EDITORIAL: Feds’ regs need easing

The idea of easing regulations sure can get people’s dander up.

Last Wednesday, President Trump said that he would reconsider EPA regulations that car companies would be required to meet certain miles per gallon standards for each subsequent model year.

Under the current regulations set by President Obama’s administration, a 2025 model year car would be required to have a fuel rating between 46 and 60 (depending on size) and a pickup would be required to have a MPG of between 30 miles and 50 miles to the gallon (also depending on size). Mind you, a Toyota Prius currently gets just over 50 miles per gallon as a hybrid.

Car makers support the move to give the agreement a second look and say that the environmental regulations are hampering the economy, because consumers are largely prone to SUVs.

It was these same automakers that made the agreement in 2011, but now they see the steps required as too much, too soon. U.S. consumers have changed their preferences in automobiles with lower gas prices, leading them to scramble for costly increases which only add to the sticker price.

For an economy that we’d like to see grow, what is the concern with giving the agreement a second look?

In a July 2016 report looking at how the auto industry was performing, the Environmental Protection Agency reported that “manufacturers have outperformed the standards by a wide margin,” yet even the agency said that the expectations for meeting the 2025 requirements were unrealistic.

Governors of western states California, Oregon and Washington said last week that the easing of regulations would cost people more at the pump.

Western Governors are again pushing their environmentalist agendas – likely using the courts ultimately – and leaving taxpayers and people at the pump to foot the bill. Pandering to their liberal majorities intent on environmentalism at any cost – even if it derails our auto economy.

Obviously, new technology costs money to an industry that was only recently bailed out by the government.

Automakers aren’t asking to drop the regulations entirely. They just want regulations to stick to reality.