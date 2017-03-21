Fast, chilly track meet

BRIDGEPORT – What was scheduled as a track meet jamboree with a few teams ended up with extra teams Thursday.

Teams planning to compete at Oroville’s track meet Saturday learned last week the track was not ready for use and the meet was canceled.

“Due to the continued inclement weather, meet setup is not possible at this point,” Oroville athletic director Tam Hutchinson said. “With the forecast ahead, we are canceling the meet this Saturday to ensure that all athletes will have more time to practice and prepare injury-free for the season ahead.”

There’s no word whether the Oroville meet would be rescheduled.

Bridgeport’s jamboree initially was planned along with Entiat and Chelan, but grew with the addition of Liberty Bell, Manson, Okanogan, Soap Lake, Tonasket, Waterville, Wilbur-Creston and Cascade Christian (Wenatchee).

Athletes were limited to two events, and about half of the events in a normal meet were not competed (no javelin, high jump or relays, for instance).

Top marks

Boys

100 — Greyson Fields, Okan., 11.3. Justin McDonald, Ton., 11.72. Nicanor Palacios, BP, 11.75.

200 — Greyson Fields, Okan., 23.37. Kaedn Daling, 25.27, Okan.

400 — Nicanor Palacios, BP, 58.09. Jordi Hernandez, BP, 58.72. 6, Brevin Evenson, BP, 59.50.

800 — Emerson Worrell, LB, 2:21.0. Leonardo Sanchez, BP, 2;30.6.

1,600 — Emerson Worrell, LB, 5:00.7. Garrett Wilson, Ton., 5:01.2. Edgar Alcantara, BP, 5:03.3.

Shot put — Garrett Peoples, WC, 51-8. Dakota Huff, Okan., 42-5. David Ochoa, BP, 39-10.

Discus — Garrett Peoples, WC, 143-5. Jesse Weitman, Okan., 112-8. Dakota Huff, Okan., 111-0. David Ochoa, BP, 102-4.

Long jump — Kody Erickson, Okan., 16-4.

Triple jump — Brevin Evenson, BP, 35-9.5. Issac Ochoa, BP, 35-9.

Girls

100 — Katie Henneman, Ton., 13.40. Jasmine LeDuc, BP, 13.69. Jillyan Taylor, Okan., 13.72.

200 — Maya Sheeley, LB, 28.63. Jillyan Taylor, Okan., 28.69. Jasmine LeDuc, BP, 29.44. Athena Milani, LB, 29.44.

400 — Maya Sheeley, LB, 1:06.56. Katie Henneman, Ton., 1:08.16. Lucy Cole, LB, 1:03.39. Esmeralda Garcia, BP, 1:08.5.

800 — Jordyn Boesel, Okan., 2:43.1. Ava Mott, LB, 2:44.2. Lauren Fitzmaurice, LB, 2:46.2. Olivia Richards, Okan., 2:52.0.

1,600 — Icel Sukovaty, LB., 6:18.5. Olivia Richards, Okan., 6:21.3.

Shot put — Jill Townsend, Okan., 33-2. Allie Eastridge, Okan., 31-9. Emily Saucedo, BP, 29-8. Ivette Orozco, BP, 28-10.

Discus — Jill Townsend, Okan., 108-7. Emily Saucedo, BP, 94-2.

Long jump — Lauren Fitzmaurice, LB, 15-7. Ellie Alberts, Ton., 14-8. Dallas Heindselman, Okan., 13-10.

Triple jump — Ellie Alberts, Ton., 31-5.50. Lupe Cancino, BP, 26-5.