February wetter in most of state

OKANOGAN — Washington went from one of the driest months in January to one of the wettest in February, with plenty of snow falling statewide.

The Okanogan, however, didn’t experience quite the deluge that other locations did, according to the March 1 Washington Water Supply Outlook Report from the U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Statewide, March 1 SNOTEL measuring site readings were 108 percent of average. The Kettle and Similkameen rivers reported the lowest snow pack, at 81 percent of the 30-year median for March 1.

The Similkameen is the major tributary to the Okanogan River; the Kettle flows through Ferry County.

From what was “the start of another dismal snow year, the precipitation and cool temperatures last month brought a bounty of fresh snow, rebuilding an eroded pack back to near or above normal in all basins in the state,” the report said. “Forecasts for spring and summer run off have increase(d) by 10-20 percentage points.

Summer runoff forecast for the Okanogan River is 89 percent of average, with the Similkameen at 91 percent and the Methow at 109 percent, the report said.

March 1 snow cover for the Okanogan was 88 percent of normal. Omak Creek’s snow cover was 118 percent of normal and the Methow River’s was 100 percent. Other local reacings include upper Columbia Basin, 95 percent; Toats Coulee Creek, 100 percent, and Conconully lake, 110 percent.

February precipitation in the upper Columbia River basin was 122 percent over average, with precipitation for the water year at 117 percent of average.

February stream flow for the Methow River was 106 percent of average, the highest among local rivers. The Okanogan River’s stream flow as 86 percent of average, while the Similkameen’s was 75 percent.

Snow water content at the Salmon Meadows SNOTEL site, northwest of Conconully, was 8.8 inches of moisture, or 101 percent of normal for March 1.

The Conconully reservoirs — Conconully Lake and Conconully Reservoir — were full, and then some. Combined storage for the reservoirs was 19,200 acre-feet of water, or 131 percent of normal, the report said.