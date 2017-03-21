Letters to the Editor: March 22, 2017

Disagree with last Chronicle editorial

In the Chronicle’s latest editorial, you manage to knock the news media, defend Trump and ignore the spirit of the fourth amendment to the Constitution. I think it is newsworthy that immigration agents can take someone’s phone or laptop for five days and search the device for who knows what. I appreciate the news media (in this case

NBC) informing us of the increasing number of searches. The Chronicle poo poos this with the old “if you have nothing to hide” line, which sounds like something out of the old Soviet Union. Okay Chronicle, let’s say immigration downloaded information off all electronic devices coming into the country (because even that liberal Ninth Circuit Court says it’s okay). Would you feel okay about that? Remember, if you have nothing to hide…

Rob Thompson, Tonasket

Ratepayers kept in the dark on Enloe

Okanogan PUD is doing a good job keeping ratepayers in the dark on the planned electrification of Enloe Dam. The Board of Commissioners and Staff do not want the public involved and challenging whether this project is worth doing at all. They have held only one public meeting specifically on Enloe Dam Electrification in the last 5 years, the evening of Nov.14, 2014 at 6 p.m., when the overwhelming majority of ratepayers spoke against the proposal. Our PUD is not being transparent with the ratepayers.

The PUD claims Enloe electrification will be profitable someday. FALSE! Enloe Dam will not pay its own bill and will cost the ratepayers $2 million dollars annually. The debt will only grow year after year. Those resources should be used to upgrade our aging wires, poles and transformers that cause power outages and line loss.



Enloe Electrification is needed as a source of energy. FALSE! A 1991 memorandum of understanding with Douglas PUD will provide 170 MW of electricity to Okanogan PUD for future use within our county. That represents twice the 77 MW average load of power the PUD uses today. That amount of power is equal to 34 Enloe Dams.

The PUD is claiming that the removal of Enloe Dam, the preferred alternative of the landowner BLM, will be paid for by the ratepayers. FALSE! The Similkameen River is recognized by fish biologists within NOAA, National Marine Fisheries, Dept. of the Interior, BLM and others as the best possible investment for the recovery of Upper Columbia River Steelhead in the Columbia Basin. Funding for removal would come from mid-Columbia river utilities, federal and state agencies at ”NO COST” to the ratepayers.



We need openness and we need honest accounting. We need a public utility that responds with accountably and good common sense, acting in the our best interest.

Stuart R. Gillespie, Oroville

Fight for Freedom of the Press

We as free Americans cherish freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

Our constitution also establishes separation of powers. These values are enshrined in our constitution as foundations of our democracy. We Americans have a precious right to criticize or praise our government, or any other institution or idea. If free press and free speech die, so does our democracy. We as Republicans, Democrats, and every stripe of citizen must be united in support of these democratic freedoms.

Unfortunately our president is attacking, intimidating, and undermining our free press and the judicial branch of the government. The president was elected to honor the Constitution, not attack and belittle our rights under the constitution. The president must stop attacking the free press and the Judicial branch. It is un-American and dangerous to our democracy.

We have a right to “peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.” When we think alleged facts are false, it is our job as citizens to check and research and point out the untruth. For this we need a free press, freedom of information and free speech. This is FREE America. This is not Putin’s Russia, this is not Mao’s China, this is not Erdogan’s Turkey, this is not Bashar al Assad’s Syria, this is not some banana republic ruled by a junta of oligarchs, or any other dictatorship where the government controls and threatens the press. I do not always agree with the editorials of the Chronicle. So be it. I subscribe because I support freedom of the press.

If some press and some people don’t agree with you, President Trump, so be it. Embrace it as the leader of a DEMOCRACY. Address the concerns of citizens instead of excluding, insulting, and maligning the free press when some disagree with you. The Chronicle, and every person in this country who loves freedom must speak out and tell the president to support freedom of the press and free speech and separation of powers.

Otherwise we become a dictatorship and live in fear.

Vicky Minto, Okanogan

Middle school needs replaced

My 6th grade daughter walks the crowded halls of Omak Middle School daily. Getting through these halls is much like an obstacle you would find in the Warrior Stampede Race. Two of the three 69-year-old hallways were intended for 5 to 8 year old children – not teenagers. Nor were they designed for lockers on both sides. Enrollment numbers at Omak School District have rapidly increased. This year there are 288 students at the middle school. That number is expected to rise by over 100 students, to 399, by the 2022 school year. This growth of over 100 students is not a made up number – but actual students who are at North Elementary right now. I cannot imagine 100 more bodies in these hallways and classrooms.

Here are some facts: 1) cost estimates indicate that remodeling the existing building is more expensive than building a new one; 2) the proposed land is less expensive to develop than other land currently on the market; 3) The square footage of the new proposed school will accommodate 500 students which allows for realistic growth. This request is not extravagant; it is necessary.

I believe the time to build a new school is now. It won’t get less expensive. The District did their homework and found the most reasonable approach. The current proposal can accommodate local students’ needs for the next 40 years. Omak received 69 good years from this building – it is time for it to retire. Please join me and vote yes for our students and yes for our future.

Andi Ervin, Omak

Worshipping a false idol

The false idol that several of you have been worshiping over the last few months is very disturbing to watch! You are giving the credit of the success of our high school boys basketball program to your false idol, a man who has disrespected our referees throughout the season, to the point that he wasn't allowed in the gym to coach for several games, a man who bullied and harassed in a classroom of students, disrespecting our faculty member (and his family) that have long supported athletics in this community, a man that disrespects the law and apparently thinks he is somehow not subject to the rules and regulations on multiple accounts...but the most disturbing part of this equation is that you genuinely believe that he is to be given credit for the success of the team and that supporting him secures your son a position on the varsity team!



These athletes have put in years of hard work and dedication, you, as parents have taken these boys to multiple tournaments, camps and everything extra you could to prepare them for this level of competition. The credit goes to these boy's coaches throughout the years, the parents and family members that have put all things aside to endure the chaos and finances to get them to this point and the community members who have shown their support through multiple avenues! A man without virtues can NOT take credit for the success of these athletes, nor be trust with the future of the program at Tonasket. He was given an opportunity and he failed...he came with a reputation and we gave him a chance, why does he deserve another! He made his choices and must face the consequences for his actions.

Look at what YOU are teaching your athlete, think of the big picture! Sports need to be about our kids learning the importance of team work, dedication, working for what they want, etc, not that you get what you want by bullying, harassment and disrespect! I, as well as many others in our community, are appalled by the way you have encouraged such activity of one man and have taken the glory away from these boys who earned their way to state!



If you need an example of what a great coach and program looks like, we have some pretty amazing coaches within the Tonasket system that we could refer you to. These coaches have built programs that start at kindergarten and take kids through their senior year of high school. These athletes leave this facility with skills that will make them better people in our society, isn't that what we should all be striving for? They learn there are ups and downs and life is not easy, but there are appropriate ways to handle the circumstances through good example set by these coaches. The example that has been unfolding needs to be used as a discipline tool, not as an acceptable means to handle a situation.

The division this man has created is disheartening! We are all neighbors, friends and huge Tiger fans together, one man should not be given the power to tear apart the years that we have put in to this program for his glory! He has proven in no way that he deserves our respect, he has not taken care of our athletic program nor held it to the standard that we should be known for at Tonasket, quality athletes and respectable coaches!

Angela Bolich, Tonasket