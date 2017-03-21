Omak tennis tames Lions

OMAK - The Omak High School tennis teams swept Liberty Bell in non-league play Saturday.

What started as a cold, overcast day turned into sunshine as Omak boys won 5-0 and girls won 4-1.

“Great start to the season,” Omak coach Lance O’Dell said of matches won Thursday and Saturday. “Both teams are playing well, considering we’ve been very limited to the amount of court time we’ve had for practice due to the weather.

“I had several players work hard in the off season and though the season is just starting you can already see the improvement.”

Girls:

Omak 4, Liberty Bell 1

No. 1 singles - Alex O’Dell, Omak, d. Logan Butler, LB, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 singles - Shalynn McCune, Omak, d. RuthAnn Matteson, LB, 4-6, 7-6 (12-10), 6-1.

No. 3 singles - Karlee Wright, LB, d. Franshesca Carrion-Oliver, Omak, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 1 doubles - Jenna Bucsko/Sydney Hack, Omak, d. Chloe Temple/Shelly Vintin, LB, 6-4, 6-1.

No. 2 doubles - Sam Vedders/Sofia Fletcher, Omak, by forfeit.

Boys:

Omak 5, Liberty Bell 0

No. 1 singles - Devyn Grillo, Omak, d. Jesse Schulz, LB, 6-1, 6-3.

No. 2 singles - Alex Thornton, Omak, d. Alex White, LB, 6-4, 6-3.

No. 3 singles - Braeden O’Dell, Omak, d. Tim Haley, LB, 6-2, 6-3.

No. 1 doubles - Ivan Sanchez/Chase Grillo, Omak, d. Tyler White/Grayson Alexander, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2 doubles - Simone McCune/Javier Ramirez, Omak, d. William Grubb/Fallen Hutson, LB, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7-4).

Split at Tonasket

TONASKET - The Omak High School boys’ tennis team won 4-1 while the host Tonasket girls’ team won 3-2 in non-league play Thursday.

Girls: Tonasket 3, Omak 2

No. 1 singles - Alex O’Dell, Omak, d. Mandi Wilson, Ton., 8-0.

No. 2 singles - Johnna Terris, Ton., d. Jennifer O’Dell, Omak, 8-5.

No. 3 singles - Maria Garcia, Ton., d. Anna Stout, Omak, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 1 doubles - Sydney hack/Kaitlyn Short, Omak, d. Julie Bellow/Maddy Gariano, Ton., 7-5, 6-2.

No. 2 doubles - Deanna Camm/Ruby Capolte, Ton., d. Kesla Fry/Lupita Muriel-Magana, Omak, 6-3, 6-2.

Boys: Omak 4, Tonasket 1

No. 1 singles - Devyn Grillo, Omak, d. Caeleb Hardesty, Ton., 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

No. 2 singles - Eric Owsley, Ton., d. Chase Grillo, Omak, 6-3, 6-4.

No. 3 singles - Ivan Sanchez, Omak, d. Vance Frazier, Ton., 6-3, 6-4.

No. 1 doubles - Alex Thornton/Braeden O’Dell, Omak, d. Vance Frazier/Joseph Schell, Ton.

No. 2 doubles - Simon McCune/Phillip Law, Omak, by forfeit.

Pateros at L.R. tennis

COULEE DAM - Pateros mixed and matched its tennis players at Lake Roosevelt on Tuesday.

“Yesterday we played Lake Roosevelt and had a lot of playback matches for my team due to the lack of players, which resulted in forfeited matches even if we won,” Pateros coach Sean Hiltz said.

Girls

No. 1 singles: Rylee Pitner, LR, def. Lupe Martinez, Pat., 6-2, 6-1.

No. 2 singles: Alexia Ryan, LR, def. Macayla Buchmann, Pat., 6-3, 6-3.

No. 3 singles: Hannah Wapato, LR, def. Monse Hernandez, 6-2, 6-2.

No. 1 doubles: Savannah Hobrecht/Tarissa Clark, LR, def., Lupe Martinez/Macayla Buchmann, by forfeit.

Boys

No. 1 singles: Malcolm Carson, LR, def. Ivan Ceniceros, Pat., 6-3, 6-3.

No. 2 singles: Aidan Derr, LR, def. Jesus Mota, Pat., 6-2, 6-3.

No. 3 singles: Bradley Widler, LR, def. Ivan Ceniceros, by forfeit.

No. 1 doubles: Terry Yazzie/Quincy Williams, LR, def. Ivan Ceniceros/Jesus Mota, by forfeit.