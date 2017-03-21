POINT OF THEW: Loss of a local great tough to write

I hold a special place in my heart for all the great locals that have made an impact on the way I look at rural life.

As a person who had only ever lived in Spokane when I moved here originally in 2005, I was met with a new idea. Voting for a Democrat was standard for me. I assumed that country folk were just complaining. I didn’t know anyone with a farm or ranch.

When I took over the salmon recovery beat at The Chronicle in 2005, I ran into several people that were happy to educate me on what was really happening in the state.

When I was reading stories just after Christmas, I came upon the death notice of Bonnie Lawrence (her full obituary is on Page A8). The words were a jolt. I couldn’t believe that someone with that much spunk and drive to protect the way of life in Okanogan County could leave the rest of us behind.

I thought at the time that I should write something, but every time I sat down I figured that I couldn’t do it justice.

She was one of the greats. She deserved fanfare.

While listening to state bureaucrats during meetings, Bonnie wasn’t afraid to call them on “fish stories” and when she opened her mouth you knew that she wasn’t going off the cuff. She may have looked country to those from Olympia and Seattle, but that woman was brilliant.

Sadly, there’s been a few of them in recent years, but none of them was I more honored when I gained their respect.

When I first met her, Bonnie glared at me and I assumed that she didn’t trust me much. Reporters...

It took several months for me to feel that she wasn’t seeing me as an outsider and understood that I was more than willing to ask a bureaucrat to explain something when all they were spewing was hot air and living off studies supported with fairy tales.

Losing people like Bonnie Lawrence is a tough blow, but hopefully we have more people that she inspired to ask the tough questions to keep Okanogan County the great place that it is.

Even if you didn’t know Bonnie Lawrence, you need to know that she fought for you.

Chris Thew is the managing editor of

The Chronicle. He can be reached at 509-826-1110 or via e-mail at cthew@omakchronicle.com.