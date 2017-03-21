Salmon fisheries to be discussed at Wenatchee

— Wenatchee is one of three sites set for Marching meetings with state fishery managers to talk about salmon fisheries in the mid- and upper-Columbia River and lower Snake River before this year's seasons are set.

The Wenatchee meeting will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, at the Chelan PUD, 327 N Wenatchee Ave.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife scheduled the public meetings to discuss pre-season salmon forecasts and upcoming spring, summer and fall fishing seasons – particularly those proposed for salmon upstream from McNary Dam.

Other meetings scheduled:

• Clarkston: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., March 29, Walla Walla Community College, Clarkston Campus Auditorium, 1470 Bridge St., Clarkston.

• Kennewick: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., March 30, Kennewick Irrigation District, 2015 S. Ely St., Kennewick.

The Kennewick meeting is being held at a new location – the Kennewick Irrigation District – this year compared to the past few years.

These meetings are part of the salmon season-setting process known as North of Falcon, which involves representatives from federal, state and tribal governments and recreational and commercial fishing industries. Additional public meetings have been scheduled through early April to discuss regional fisheries.

Final salmon fishing seasons are scheduled to be adopted at the Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting April 7-11 in Sacramento, Calif.

A meeting schedule, salmon forecasts and information about the salmon season-setting process for Puget Sound, the Columbia River and the Washington coast are available on WDFW's website at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/northfalcon/. Comments about salmon fisheries can also be submitted online at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/northfalcon/comments.html.