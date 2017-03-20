State offers two county timber sales

OKANOGAN – The state Department of Natural Resources plans to auction more than 7,205 thousand board feet (MBF) of timber in two sales within Okanogan County.

The timber will be sold to the highest bidder, with the auction planned for 10 a.m. April 25.

The Wright Fit Sorts sale is 12 miles northwest of Okanogan and includes 2,048 MBF of timber valued at $810,110, according to DNR bid documents. The sale area is east of Buzzard Lake Road and both sides of Windy Hill Road.

Corduroy Fit Sorts sale is seven miles northwest and five miles northeast of Loomis off Chopaka Mountain Road. The sale is valued at more than $1.89 million and includes 5,157 MBF, bid documents show.

Both sales are export restricted.