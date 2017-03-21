VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Girls named all-state

Shania Graham of Republic and Jill Townsend of Okanogan were announced as Players of the Year at the annual Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association’s all-state basketball games Saturday.

Graham finished the all-state game with 11 points, 3 rebounds, a steal and a block for the 1B team that fell, 120-68, to the 2B team at King’s West High School in Lynnwood.

Also playing were teammates Lily Beckwith (2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist) and Michelle VanSlyke (2 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals).

The Republic players, who have been playing together since the third grade in AAU, recently helped guide the Tigers to the state 1B championship.

Mike Correia of Almira/Coulee-Hartline was named the 1B girls Coach of the Year.

Townsend finished with a double-double for the 1A team that fell, 72-65, to the 2A team.

Town-send finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds to go with 4 steals, 3 assists and 3 blocks.

Teammate Jordyn Boesel produced 5 points and 3 rebounds.

Okanogan finished third in state 1A.

The 2A Black Hills’ Emma Duff was named MVP with 13 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals, 1 assist and 2 blocks.

The 4A team topped the 3A team, 100-84.

★★★★★

A Tonasket sixth grade boys’ basketball team (three were fifth-graders) took first place at the state middle school tournament last weekend in Spokane.

The team included Trey Landdeck, Reese Vassar, Tyson Schertenleib, Tyler Duchow and Jade Ramon from Tonasket; Eamon Monohan and Sawyer Crandall of the Methow Valley and Brady Wulf of Brewster. Coaches were Kory Schertenleib and Dan Vassar

★★★★★

The Bridgeport Middle School girls’ eighth grade basketball team wrapped up its second-straight 10-0 season earlier this winter.

“We are pretty proud of these girls on their on-court accomplishments,” Bridgeport athletic director Scott Darwood said. “Coach (Scott) Sattler and his assistants are pretty proud of the fact that they’re all pretty good students in the classroom as well.”

The team competed middle school teams from Okanogan, Liberty Bell, Omak, Lake Roosevelt, Brewster, Oroville and Tonasket.

Many of the girls have been playing together in AAU since the third grade.

“We’re pretty proud of this fact as winning at Bridgeport hasn’t always been as plentiful as desired here over the last few years in some sports and we’d love to be able to honor these girls for their accomplish-ments,” Darwood said.

Weather permitting, the Loup Loup Ski Bowl’s final scheduled days of operation will be this weekend, 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., March 25-26.

★★★★★

Roy Wadkins hit for a 49 (out of 50) at the Tonasket Gun Club shoot Sunday.

Wadkins, who won the class AA title, received a belt-buckle trophy.

Conditions included 38 degrees with a light wind after singles.

“Lots of visiting shooters,” reported Dick LaMonte.

Forrest Tennant was high overall at 127 out of 150.

Singles: AA – 49, Roy Wadkins. A – 48, Jeff Ellenberger. B – 47, Jerry Asmussen. C – 45, Jeff Taylor. D – 46, Bob Kirkham.

Veteran: 48, Stan Fukuhara.

Lady: 38, Linda Field.

Junior: 40, Junior Ordway.

Sub Junior: 37, Trevor Nessly.

Handicap: 44, Butch Johansen, champion. 44, Jerry Asmussen, runner up.

Doubles: A – 41, Forrest Tennant. B – 37, Jeff Ellenberger. C – 37, Rick Lind.

★★★★★

Tommye Robbins of Omak finished with the most points, 8,200, during pinochle March 14 at the Eagles in Okanogan.

Players – there were five tables last Tuesday – begin at 6 p.m. each Tuesday.

Results: 8,200, Tommye Robbins. 7,590, Buck Workman. 7,300, Tim Norman. 7,210, Jimmy Serles.

★★★★★

A Service Rifle Competition Clinic is planned for Saturday at the Riverside Sportsmen’s Association, said spokesman Ralph Malone.

There is a cost, with signup start at 8:30 a.m. and firing at 9 a.m.

★★★★★

Greg Bennett, president of the Okanogan County Fly Club, reported fishing was good in Mission Bay at Omak Lake.

Bennett made the two-hour one-way trip to Rock Ford Creek near Moses Lake a couple times this winter and found the fishing worthwhile.

He landed several nice fish, mostly on dry No. 18 or smaller hooks and with nymphs dead-drifted without an indicator.

“Another angler (using size 16 light olive scud under an indicator) was having a hookup about every third cast,” Bennett said. “No crowds, but was there during the week.”

★★★★★

You can never be too early to announce a wrestling tournament.

The Chelan Goats will put on their New Year’s Classic on Dec. 30.

The tournament, where there is a fee to enter, will be limited to 16 teams.

Chelan wrestling coach Jeffrey Chambers is organizing the event. He can be reached at lscchambersj@gmail.com or by cell at 509-899-4238.

★★★★★

The Omak Attack coed hockey team finished third at 1-1-1 in a one-day tournament jamboree Sunday in Wenatchee.

Al Camp is the sports editor at The Chronicle. Email him at sports@omakchronicle.com.