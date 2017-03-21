0

VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Okanogan Valley Martial Arts students place at state competition

Members of Okanogan Valley Martial Arts competed at the 40th annual Central Washington Karate Championships on March 18 in Yakima. They included, from left, mMixat “Bear” Vargas-Thomas, Hayden Chilmonik, Charlie Payne and Olivia Nguyen, who all placed. In back is Master Dan Keith.

By Al Camp

As of Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Members of Okanogan Valley Martial Arts competed at the 40th annual Central Washington Karate Championships on March 18 in Yakima. They included, from left, Kari Raymer, mMixat “Bear” Vargas-Thomas, Hayden Chilmonik, Charlie Payne, Olivia Nguyen and Rodney Cain. In back is Master Dan Keith.

YAKIMA — Okanogan Valley Martial Arts with Master Dan Keith brought home three first from the 40th annual Central Washington Karate Championships on March 18 in Yakima.

mMixat Vargas-Thomas finished first in kata and second in sparring; Hayden Chilmonik was first in kata and second in sparring; Charlie Payne was first in sparing; Olivia Nguyen was fourth in kata and fourth in sparring; Aidan Nguyen was fifth in kata and Chloe Nguyen was sixth in kata.

