VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Okanogan Valley Martial Arts students place at state competition

— Okanogan Valley Martial Arts with Master Dan Keith brought home three first from the 40th annual Central Washington Karate Championships on March 18 in Yakima.

mMixat Vargas-Thomas finished first in kata and second in sparring; Hayden Chilmonik was first in kata and second in sparring; Charlie Payne was first in sparing; Olivia Nguyen was fourth in kata and fourth in sparring; Aidan Nguyen was fifth in kata and Chloe Nguyen was sixth in kata.