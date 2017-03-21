VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Okanogan Valley Martial Arts students place at state competition

ANGIE MORGAN-CHILMONIK
Members of Okanogan Valley Martial Arts competed at the 40th annual Central Washington Karate Championships on March 18 in Yakima. They included, from left, mMixat “Bear” Vargas-Thomas, Hayden Chilmonik, Charlie Payne and Olivia Nguyen, who all placed. In back is Master Dan Keith.
YAKIMA — Okanogan Valley Martial Arts with Master Dan Keith brought home three first from the 40th annual Central Washington Karate Championships on March 18 in Yakima.
mMixat Vargas-Thomas finished first in kata and second in sparring; Hayden Chilmonik was first in kata and second in sparring; Charlie Payne was first in sparing; Olivia Nguyen was fourth in kata and fourth in sparring; Aidan Nguyen was fifth in kata and Chloe Nguyen was sixth in kata.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment