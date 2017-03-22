810 (2017-066 March 22) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

(2017-066 March 22) NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Parcel # 1700110301
Lots 1, 2, 3 and 4 Block 11
LaCourt Second Addition, Omak, WA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Scott and Pat Furman who are the owners of the above described property filed an application for a Conditional Use Permit to construct an 8,000 sq. ft. 60 Unit +/- Mini Storage Facility on their property located at 508 Okoma Drive, Omak, WA.
The City of Omak Hearings Examiner will hold an open record Public Hearing on April 7, 2017 at 4:00 PM in the City of Omak Council Chambers, in accordance with Omak Municipal Code 18.52.060 in order to take relevant testimony from the public, review the application and make the final determination based on findings of fact. Interested parties may contact Building Official Jake Dalton at City Hall M-F 8:00 AM -5:00 PM for complete information regarding this public hearing. 509-826-1170 office 509-322-1968 cell
