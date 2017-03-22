820 (2017-061 March 15, 22) NOTICE OF CALL FOR BIDS

(2017-061 March 15, 22) NOTICE OF CALL FOR BIDS
Okanogan Conservation District 2017 - Hazard Tree Removal Project
The Okanogan Conservation District is seeking bids for hazardous tree removal in wildfire burned areas. Bid packets, including work specifications, locations, and a mandatory pre bid conference and site visit can be acquired by visiting the District office during normal business hours or by calling (509) 422-0855, ext. 109. Sealed bids are due to the District office before 2:00 PM, Monday, March 27, 2017. Public bid opening will occur immediately following the bid deadline at the Okanogan Conservation District office.
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
