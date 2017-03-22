820 (2017-065 March 22) On March 8, 2017, Three Angels Broadcasting Network

(2017-065 March 22) On March 8, 2017, Three Angels Broadcasting Network, Inc., the licensee of (K26GV-D), Channel 26, (Omak, WA), filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission to assign the license of (K26GV-D) from the Three Angels Broadcasting Network, Inc., to Edge Spectrum, Inc. (K26GV-D) is currently operating from (Omak, WA) with a peak transmitter output power of 0.02 kilowatts.
Published by Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle.
