Couple killed in collision

OKANOGAN – Autopsies have been ordered for an Okanogan couple died Thursday, March 16, when their pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer on Highway 97 just outside town.

William M. Province, 75, died at the scene of the 1:35 p.m. crash. His wife, Isabelle Province, 87, died at Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak.

Semi driver Calvin M. Anderson, 77, Waterville, was not injured.

Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez said he ordered autopsies to confirm cause of death. Such exams general are done when there are multiple vehicles involved, plus investigators want to see if there were any medical causes contributing to the crash.

Blunt force trauma is a given, he said. The semi smashed into the driver’s side door of the pickup truck, compressing the passenger compartment.

The Washington State Patrol said the Provinces were eastbound at the Armory Access Road crossing to Cameron Lake Road and pulled onto the highway in front of the southbound semi.

The pickup came to rest off the northbound side of the highway; the semi came to rest blocking all lanes of the highway.

Isabelle Province had to be cut from the vehicle by firefighters before being taken by LifeLine Ambulance to Mid-Valley Hospital.

The Washington State Patrol, Okanogan Fire Department, Omak Fire Chief Kevin Bowling, LifeLine Ambulance and the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office responded.

No drugs or alcohol were involved, the patrol said.

The crash was attributed to William Province failing to yield the right of way, the patrol said.

The Provinces’ names were not released until Friday because next of kin could not be reached. Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez said Deputy Coroner Dave Sheeley notified the couple’s niece and nephew in Soap Lake.