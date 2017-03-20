Industrial hemp pilot project planned

OLYMPIA – The state Department of Agriculture is seeking comment on proposed rules to establish an industrial help research pilot project.

A state law approved last year directed the department to design a program that would license researchers to grow, process and market industrial hemp.

Details in the proposed rules include:

• How to apply for a state license to participate in the pilot, the types of licenses that will be available and fees for each.

• How to obtain, handle, transport and store approved industrial hemp seed.

• The state’s authority and process for inspecting, sampling and testing industrial hemp seeds, plants and products.

• Licensees’ data and reporting requirements.

Proposed rules are on the department’s website.

As a cannabis plant, industrial hemp is considered a controlled substance under federal law.

The 2014 Farm Bill authorized state agriculture departments to grow the crop for research purposes under state legislation.

Industrial hemp fiber can be used in textiles, rope, paper and building materials, and hemp seed is used for food, oil and other products.

Comments are due by April 7 and may be emailed to WSDARulesComments@agr.wa.gov or mailed to Henri Gonzales, WSDA Rules Coordinator, P.O. Box 42560, Olympia, WA 98504-2560.

Hearings are planned April 6 in Yakima and April 7 in Olympia.