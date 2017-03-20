Marijuana store plans move to Main Street

OMAK — The Sage Shop has asked the state Liquor and Cannabis Board for permission to move to 309 N. Main St.

The marijuana retailer opened May 30, 2015, at 903C Engh Road.

Omak City Administrator Todd McDaniel said the city has been notified by the Liquor and Cannabis Board of the shop’s intention to move to the Main Street location, a converted house that most recently housed a funeral home.

Store owner Montana Dutton said she wants to provide a good business and help out the downtown area. She said licensing is designed to reduce potential harm through regulation.

Under Initiative 502, passed by state voters in 2012, retail pot stores are licensed by the Liquor and Cannabis Board.

The city initially fought the Sage Shop but, after a court battle, dropped the suit rather then face the possibility of a protracted legal battle.

McDaniel said he will treat the request as he would any other retail business, adding that he does not anticipate the city fighting the move.

The site is zoned for retail sales, which is what the Sage Shop offers.

The city has 20 days in which to comment.

Mikhail Carpenter, spokesman for the Liquor and Cannabis Board, said the board will inspect the proposed site, as it did the Engh Road location.

If the site and the applicant meet all requirements, he anticipates the move will be allowed.

Comments will be accepted by the board, although there is no formal comment period, he said.

Pot stores cannot be within 1,000 feet — as the crow flies — of certain operations such as libraries, schools, parks, transit centers and child care centers. A local government, such as the city, can reduce the distance to 100 feet for most operations, but not schools and playgrounds.

Carpenter said the time frame for relicensing depends on the applicant’s submission of all necessary paperwork and the board’s confirmation that all provisions for the move can be met.

He said people opposed to pot store locations have submitted petitions in the past, but “to not license would require (the applicant) not to meet requirements of licensure,” he said. Denial “needs to be tied to something.”

Dutton, an acupuncturist, previously said she decided to get into the marijuana retailing business because several of her acupuncture patients requested something to help them sleep and ease pain.

The store stocks locally grown marijuana, pot products and paraphernalia. Dutton displays artwork by local artists and, while she can’t post prices or sell artwork from the store, will supply artist contact information to people interested in purchasing the works.

The store received four-star ratings (out of five) on potguide.com and weed

maps.com, 3.4 stars on Google reviews and three stars on headshopfinder.com.