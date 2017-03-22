Pavement crack sealing under way on Highway 97

PATEROS – A project to do crack sealing of winter-damaged pavement is under way on Highway 97 between Pateros and Wells Dam.

The state Department of Transportation began work Monday and should have the project done Thursday, March 23, said spokesman Jeff Adamson. The work is between mileposts 247 and 254.

Crews are working from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily. Motorists can expect short delays, flaggers and a pilot car to guide them through the construction zone.