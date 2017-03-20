Report: State wolf population up 28 percent

OLYMPIA – The state’s wolf population grew by 28 percent in 2016 and added at least two new packs.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the new wolf population estimate March 17.

Meanwhile, the state House passed a bill to protect the identities of people who report or respond to wolf depredations. A hearing on Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1465 was scheduled yesterday, March 21, before the Senate Natural Resources and Parks Committee.

By the end of 2016, the state was home to a minimum of 115 wolves, 20 packs and 10 successful breeding pairs, as documented by fish and wildlife field staff during surveys done late in the year, the department said. The findings draw on information gathered from aerial surveys, remote cameras, wolf tracks and signals from radio-collared wolves in 13 packs.

The number of animals documented in December represents an increase of at least 25 individual wolves since 2015, despite the confirmed deaths of 14 wolves from various causes. Some of those wolves were killed by the department in eastern Ferry County after members of the Profanity Peak Pack killed and maimed cattle.

Threats to ranchers and department employees after the attacks and lethal response led to introduction of House Bill 1465 by then-Rep. Shelly Short, R-Addy. Short has since moved to the Senate, but Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, a bill co-sponsor, said he has taken responsibility for ushering the proposal through the House.

Wolf counts are expressed as “minimum estimates” because of the difficulty of accounting for every animal, especially lone wolves without a pack, state officials said.

Gray wolves are classified as endangered statewide under state law. They are listed as endangered under the federal Endangered Species Act west of Highway 97 and are not listed east of the highway.

They were all but eliminated from western states in the 20th century, but Washington’s wolf population has grown steadily since 2008, when wildlife managers documented the state’s first resident pack since the 1930s in Okanogan County.

All of the wolf packs documented in the latest report were found east of the Cascade Mountains, and 15 of Washington’s 20 known wolf packs are located in a four-county area - Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens and Pend Oreille - in the northeast corner of the state.

The Sherman Pack, one of the two new packs confirmed last year, is in that area. The other new pack, the Touchet Pack, is in southeastern Washington east of Walla Walla.

“We’re glad the wolf population continues to expand, and that participation in conflict avoidance effort is going up as well,” said Mitch Friedman, Conservation Northwest executive director. “Hopefully 2017 will be the year that at least one pack is confirmed in the South Cascades.”

“Washington’s wolf population continues to grow at about 30 percent each year,” said department Director Jim Unsworth. “That increase, along with the concentration of wolves in northeast Washington, underscores the importance of collaborating with livestock producers and local residents to prevent conflict between wolves and domestic animals.”

State management of wolves is guided by the Wolf Conservation and Management Plan of 2011 and a protocol for reducing conflicts between wolves and livestock adopted by the department in conjunction with its 18-member Wolf Advisory Group.

The report outlines an array of non-lethal strategies the department employed last year to reduce conflicts between wolves and domestic animals, including cost-sharing agreements with 55 ranchers who took steps to protect their livestock. State assistance included range riders to check on livestock, guard dogs, fox lights, fladry for fences and reports on the packs’ movements.

Friedman said more than 180 livestock operators participated in 2016 and that department data suggest the number is expected to grow to 341 livestock operators in 2017.

No conflicts with livestock were documented for 16 out of the 20 wolf packs identified in the report. Four packs – and one lone wolf – were each involved in at least one event leading to the death of a cow or calf in 2016.

The largest losses were inflicted by the Profanity Peak Pack, which killed or injured at least 10 cattle on a grazing allotment in the Colville National Forest in eastern Ferry County. Seven wolves were killed under the state’s wolf plan and protocol for lethal action.

In response to threats made during and after that lethal action, the House approved ESHB 1465 March 7 on a 95 to 2 vote, with one representative absent.

The measure exempts from public disclosure:

-The name and certain personally identifying information of any person and his or her employees and immediate family members who agree to deploy or are responsible for deploying non-lethal, preventive measures against wolves.

-The name or legal description of any residential property, ranch or farm that is owned, leased or used by any person agreeing to deploy or deploying non-lethal preventive measures.

-Certain information about a reported depredation by wolves on pets or livestock. Included would be the name and identifying information about the person who reports the depredation; information about a pet or livestock owner, employees or immediate family members whose pet or livestock was the subject of a reported depredation; department employees, range riders, contractors or trappers who respond to a depredation or assists in lethal removal of a wolf; legal description or name of the property involved.

-Any information about the location of a depredation to the extent that the information contains personally identifying information or that could be used to identify the people involved or their property.

Seven other wolf deaths mentioned in the report were the result of legal tribal harvest, other human actions and unknown causes.

“We know that some level of conflict is inevitable between wolves and livestock sharing the landscape,” said Donny Martorello, state wolf manager. “For that reason, we are encouraged by the growing number of livestock producers using proactive, non-lethal measures to protect their herds and flocks over the past two years.”

The report said the department paid $77,978 in 2016 to compensate ranchers for their losses.

Contributors to the annual wolf report include the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Service, Confederated Colville Tribes and Spokane Tribe of Indians.

The report is available on the department’s website, http://wdfw.wa.gov/conservation/gray_wolf.

Grant projects, including the newly proposed Northeast Washington Wolf-Cattle Management Grant, are also being designed to fund locally run organizations that develop and implement ways to reduce conflicts with wolves, Friedman said.

Conservation Northwest also works with eastern Washington ranchers each year through the Range Rider Pilot Project to demonstrate non-lethal ways to protect both livestock and native carnivores.