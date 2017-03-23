Three injured in two-vehicle crash near Colville

COLVILLE - Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash three miles north of town yesterday, March 21.

According to the Washington State Patrol, 33-year-old Lisa M. Ritchie, Evans, was southbound on Highway 395.

William H. Barkley, 74, Curlew, and his passenger 59-year-old Wha S. Barkley were traveling northbound, according to the patrol.

The patrol said Evans’ vehicle allegedly crossed the center line and the vehicles collided.

Ritchie and William Barkley were transported to Mt. Carmel Hospital. The patrol did not comment on the extent of their injuries.

Wha Barkley was airlifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, according to the patrol.

The patrol said no drugs or alcohol were involved, and all were wearing their seatbelt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and possible charges are under investigation.