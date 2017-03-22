Tonasket man accused of raping Kitsap County woman

PORT ORCHARD – A Tonasket man was booked into Kitsap County Jail Monday night on suspension of raping a 52-year-old Central Kitsap woman.

37-year-old Joshua Wayne Allie, 37, has been charged with two counts of first-degree rape after, after the victim allegedly told investigators Allie held her against her will for at least two months and repeatedly assaulted her.

Allie was arrested after a friend of the victim contacted deputies to check on her.

According to court documents, Allie was charged Tuesday in Kitsap County Superior Court. As of Wednesday morning Allie remains in custody with bail set at $750,000.

Court documents show the woman told deputies she had been acquainted with Allie for several years and unexpectedly encountered him earlier this year.

According to court documents, Allie accompanied the woman on a family visit and after the visit ended, demanded she take him back to her home.

Court documents show Allie changed the locks on her doors and barred windows. During the two month period, the woman allegedly told investigators she was raped several times and held against her will, court documents said.

Allie's is scheduled to appear in Kitsap County Superior Court Tuesday, March 28.