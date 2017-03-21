VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Wednesday additions

— Chandler Smith of Brewster played 12 minutes for the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs women's basketball that fell 75-62 to No. 6 Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on March 18 at Alaska Airlines Arena at the University of Washington.

Smith, who took an elbow to the nose, made 1-of-2 free throws and pulled down a rebound in the loss.

Gonzaga cut the lead to five points twice late in the fourth quarter before falling.

The Bulldogs (26-7) were in its eighth tournament in nine years, and ninth all time, plus won the West Coast Conference regular-season and WCC tournament championship.

Gonzaga, which graduates three seniors, returns three starters and 10 letter-winners next season.

Sadie Bjornsen of Winthrop will compete March 27 in the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association Distance National Championships and Super Tour Finals in Fairbanks, Alaska.

The championships in 2008 and 2009 were organized by the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks.

The Super Tour skiathlon, which includes both free technique and classical technique segments, with men's and women's in the evening.

Bjornsen is fresh off competition at the World Nordic Championships in Lahti, Finland, where she earned a medal.

Sprints, 1.6K for men and 1.5K for women, are planned for March 29.

A 4x5K relay is slated for March 31.

The distance nationals and Super Tour Finals wrap-up April 2 with the long freestyle races. The women cover a 30K course while the men race on a 50K course.

A.J. Block, who has ties to Omak, has yet to give up an earned run after pitching eight innings in four games this spring for Washington State University.

The 6-5 freshman hailing from Bellevue is the grandson of Gary and Dannis Smith, Omak, and son of Omak graduate Tanya Smith.

His longest outing was 60 pitches in five innings against Utah Valley on March 12. He struck out 4, walked one in a WSU 9-3 victory.

WSU lost the other three games where he pitched an inning each game.

For the season he has struck out 8, walked 2 in 8 innings of work while giving up 3 hits, 1 run, no earned no, no extra-base hits and tossed 113 pitches. Teams are hitting .120 against him. His earned run average is 0.00.

Block’s parents both played basketball for the University of Utah in the 1990s.