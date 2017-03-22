50 years ago: Fire damages Tonasket School

100 years ago

(March 30, 1917)

Dr. J. I. Pogue can’t decide if he should replace 50 of his Ben Davis apple trees. The apples are good keepers and he recently sold a carload which had been cellar storage since the harvest for $1 a box.

75 years ago

(March 27, 1942)

About 1,500 eggs will be hidden as the Omak Active Club again sponsors the annual Easter egg hunt the Saturday before Easter.

50 years ago

(March 30, 1967)

Tonasket’s junior-senior high school was still in a state of shock today after a roaring fire Tuesday afternoon gutted the gymnasium at the core of the Y-shaped building. Two classroom wings were saved but desks, maps, papers, records and everything else moveable had been rushed from the building and dumped into the grade school gymnasium and vocational agriculture shop.

25 years ago

(March 18, 1992)

The state Department of Social and Health Service’ Omak office chose social worker Ingrid Black as its outstanding employee for 1991. Black’s work with pregnant clients seeking assistance for health checkups has been excellent, department administrator Glenda Nelson said.

15 years ago

(March 20, 2002)

Daniel Gebbers, Brewster, recently was named NCW hitter of the week while playing for Whitworth College’s baseball team. Gebbers, a freshman, went 5 for 15 at the plate with two doubles and a triple while driving in five runs and scoring three more.