GRAND COULEE – A community crab feed is planned for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Grand Coulee Grill, 415 Midway Ave.

Dinner, for which there is a charge, includes all-you-can-eat Dungeness crab, fettucine alfredo and bread. Tickets must be purchased in advance at various locations in town.

The event is hosted by the Grand Coulee Dam Area Chamber of Commerce.