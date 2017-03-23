Okanogan County PUD plans power outage April 6

TONASKET - The Okanogan County PUD has announced a planned power outage beginning at 11:45 p.m. Thursday, April 6, lasting for about six hours.

According to a statement issued earlier this afternoon, the outage is necessary to make repairs to the Tonasket Substation and Bonneville Power Administration transmission line switches.

This outage will affect all customers who reside north of Riverside, including:

Oroville, Nighthawk, Loomis, Molson, Chesaw areas. Tonasket, Ellisforde, Havillah, Pinecreek areas. Aeneas Valley, Tunk Valley and Chewiliken Valley along with Crawfish Lake. North of intersection at Main Street and Glenwood in Riverside The Omak, Tunk and Lemanasky Mountain repeaters will also be off.

Residents using medical equipment requiring electrical power are advised to make provisions. for this 6 ¼ hour power outage.

Electricity is planned to be restored by 6 a.m. Friday, April 7.

For more information, click here.