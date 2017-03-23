Tonasket public pool slated to open in June

TONASKET - With a little bit of luck local residents will have new place to cool off this summer.

Throughout the past year, the Tonasket Parks and Recreation District, the city and the Tonasket Swimming Pool Association have been collaborating to help bring a new million-dollar public swimming pool to the city.

Member of the association said the construction of the pool is ahead of schedule and the parks district is optimistic for a June opening, as construction is expected to finish in May.

“It has been amazing to see so many people and organizations throughout our community donate their time, money, and hard work to make this pool a reality,” Tonasket Parks and Recreation District Chairman Jordon Weddle said. “We’re nearly there and it’s almost time to jump into a new pool!”

In October last year, the city and the parks district approved an interlocal agreement. The agreement outlines the roles of each entity and provides framework for the funding and management of the new pool.

According to a statement from the parks district, the two entities are working to finalize a budget, which will ensure the pool is managed efficiently and seeks to minimize city expenses.

The city's 2017 budget indicates that with the parks district’s funding and the estimated revenue generated from pool operations, no additional allocation of city funds will be necessary. Under the interlocal agreement, the city is responsible for managing pool operations such as setting admission rates and generating revenue from swim lessons and private pool rentals.

“The District can pay start-up costs, but will not be able to provide the City with funding in excess of what is already established in the current City budget,” Weddle said. “The Parks and Recreation District is working hard to meet the city’s funding needs while staying true to its mandate from the voters when the District was established.”

As area businesses and municipalities adapt to the new minimum wage passed by voters in 2016, the parks district had already incorporated an $11 per hour wage for lifeguards in their draft budget, and therefore the wage increase is not expected to impact pool operations this summer.