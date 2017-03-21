VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Thursday additions

— Jacob Randall of Pack 20 in Okanogan took first place in the annual pinewood derby championship Saturday at Choice Auto Group.

Taking second was Levi Stone, also of Pack 20.

Third went to Jack MacDonald of Pack 60 of Omak.

Brian Evans of Omak State Farm Insurance won the sponsors award.

Other packs competing included Pack 21 of Tonasket, Pack 23 of Oroville and Pack 24 of Coulee Dam, said Okanogan Valley District chairman Dave Yarnell.

Sponsors this year included Okanogan Tire Factory, Mac's Tire, Omak Feed and Supply, Jerry's Auto Supply, Xtreme Power Sports, McDonald's, Les Schwab Tire-Omak, The Chronicle, State Farm Insurance-Omak, Sheriff Frank Rogers and Al Camp.