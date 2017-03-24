Breakfast bill gets Steele amendments

OLYMPIA — A bill that would provide breakfast to public school children during their first class of the day has been approved by the state House.

Engrossed Substitute House Bill 1508, or Washington Kids Ready to Learn Act of 2017, was sent to the Senate Committee on Early Learning and K-12 Education. A hearing was scheduled for March 21.

Rep. Mike Steel, R-Chelan, offered two amendments to the Democratic-sponsored bill; both were adopted.

“This is a bill I’m proud to have worked on closely with the Democrat sponsor to amend and find bi-partisan agreements,” said Steele.

“The success of this program has been tested and proven in other states, offering substantial benefits to especially vulnerable children and those that may have to travel far distances to school in rural areas.”

“I offered amendments which would partner local agriculture distributors with schools to provide especially nutritious options, as well as amendments which would make the cost free for the most vulnerable and minimal for those than can afford minimal cost,” he said.

Under the bill, districts with large populations of qualifying low-income students would be required to offer “breakfast after the bill” programs.

Such meals could be offered on a “grab-and-go” basis, where easy-to-eat foods would be available for students to take at the start of the day or between morning classes; a “second chance breakfast,” where foods are available during recess, a nutrition break or later in the morning for students who are not hungry first thing in the morning or who arrive late to school; or as “breakfast in the classroom,” where the meal is served during homeroom or first period.

The program would be tied to eligibility in the national free and reduced-price meal program.

If approved by the Senate and signed by the governor, the program would start with the 2018-19 school year. Districts not obligated to provide “breakfast after the bell: would be encouraged to do so, the proposal said.

The meals would have to comply with federal nutrition standards.

“When choosing foods to serve in a breakfast after the bell program, schools must give preference to foods that are healthful and fresh, and if feasible, give preference to Washington-grown food,” the proposal said.

The program would not be included within the state’s obligation to fund basic education.

Under the bill, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Committee would have to conduct an analysis of “Breakfast after the Bell” programs to see if there are any changes in student tardiness and absenteeism, suspensions, reported illnesses and visits to nurses’ offices, results on standardized tests and graduation rates.