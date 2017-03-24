Drivers have until March 31 to remove studded tires

OLYMPIA – Friday, March 31, is the deadline for removing studded tires.

Under state law, the penalty for driving with studded tires after that is a traffic infraction that could result in a $136 ticket.

Studs can wear down pavement, so removing them promptly helps extend the lifetime of state roadways, the state Department of Transportation said.

The deadline for removing studded tires will not be extended this year, although crews will continue to monitor roads, passes and forecasts, and work to clear any late-season snow or ice, the department said.

Washington law applies to all drivers in the state, even visitors from other states. Oregon has the same stud removal date.