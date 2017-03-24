Games must go on

OKANOGAN – Okanogan edged Oroville, 2-1, a shootout during a non-league soccer match Tuesday.

After a scoreless first half in a light rainfall, the Bulldogs jumped on the board in the second half when Josue Ramos scored on an assist from Levi Veenhuizen.

As the rain really started coming down hard, Oroville tied the non-league match with about 5 minutes left in regulation.

Okanogan won the shootout 4-2.

Making penalty kicks for the Bulldogs were Veenhuizen, Micah Downey, Jose Gonzales and Ramos.

“It was a close game all the way through,” Okanogan coach Dean Klepec said.

Okanogan 5, Chelan 2

CHELAN – Okanogan’s Justin “Smoke” Stanley notched another baseball win, 5-2, over Chelan in a Caribou Trail League matchup Wednesday.

Stanley threw a complete, seven-inning game with four strikeouts, three hits and one walk.

“The field conditions were not the best, but our team overcame those conditions and played some good baseball,” Okanogan coach Ed Ashworth said. “We squared the ball for the most part, but didn’t get many hits. We hit the ball right at people, but Dakota (Fingar) had two lasers; they gave us some momentum.”

Top Okanogan hitters included Dakota Fingar (2-4, 2R), Chase Rubert (1-4, R), Conner Ashworth (1-4, R), Chase Fingar (1-3) and Stanley (1-3).

“Our defense made a lot of routine outs and I thought Hunter Rubert called a good game behind the dish,” coach Ashworth said. “Chase Rubert made seven put-outs with only one error on a muddy field. Conner Ashworth was solid at first base.

“Jacob Stanley is playing pretty well for a ninth-grader. He’s putting the ball in play and making routine plays on defense. Dakota Fingar is once again showing why he is one of the top players in the CTL. His defense covers a lot of ground and he’s swinging the stick well. Alex Nelson played his first game at third base and made three put-outs.”

The game originally was scheduled for Tuesday but was put off a day because of rain.

“We need to start getting more hits and staying in the game mentally,” coach Ashworth said. “We are young and sometimes get confused in situations, but as the year progresses we feel the club will settle in and be more consistent.

“The staff is just letting kids play right now, allowing guys to work through and make adjustments. As we understand each other better and communicate more with each other, guys will get comfortable. We are young and kids are playing their first varsity season. It’s a big jump, but we have some smart dudes out there. I like watching them compete.”

Cashmere 15, Omak 2

OMAK - Cashmere was awarded a 15-2 win over Omak following a game that saw more and more rain fall Tuesday.

No scoring or comment for Omak was received.

Okanogan, Liberty split

OKANOGAN – The tennis teams from Okanogan and Liberty Bell split on Wednesday.

The Okanogan girls won, 3-2, while Liberty Bell boys won, 3-2, in the match originally slated for Tuesday but moved to Wednesday because of rain.

The No. 1 singles matches, boys and girls, each went to a third set tiebreaker.

Okanogan’s Hayley Wyllson won her No. 1 match 6-1, 6-7 and 7-1 over Logan Butler.

Jesse Schulz of Liberty Bell edged Blake Chesledon of Okanogan, 6-3, 5-7, 8-6.

“My doubles teams looked very strong and played some great matches,” Okanogan coach Jeff Cheeseman said. “This was our first match and we are still working things out. I had some first-time varsity players playing singles and they learned a lot from that first match.

“There was considerable improvement from the first set to the second and I expect them to continue to improve with each match.”

Boys: L.B. 3, Okanogan 2

No. 1 singles: Jesse Schulz, LB, def. Blake Chesledon, Okan., 6-3, 5-7, 8-6.

No. 2 singles: Alex White, LB, def. Shayne Richey, Okan., 6-1, 6-0.

No. 3 singles: Issac Blodgott, LB, def. Cody Hawley, Okan., 6-2, 6-2.

No. 1 doubles: Max Cheeseman/Jay Nearents, Okan., def. Grayson Alexander/Tim Haley, LB, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2 doubles: Mason Duke/Morgan Poulin, Okan., def. Tyler White/Warren Grubb, LB, 6-0, 6-4.

No. 3 doubles (non-scoring): Cooper Sloan/Marko Ornelas, Okan., def. Fallen Halson/Wyatt Scott, LB, 8-0

Girls: Okanogan 3, L.B. 2

No. 1 singles: Hayley Wyllson, Okan., def. Logan Butler, LB, 6-1, 6-7, 7-1.

No. 2 singles: Ruthann Matteson, LB, def. Alex Perez, Okan., 6-2, 6-3.

No. 3 singles: Karlee Wright, LB, def. Jasmine Yusi, Okan., 6-4, 6-4.

No. 1 doubles: Shelby Walker/Megan Patrick, Okan., def. Logan Butler/Ruthann Matteson, LB., 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2 doubles: Hanna Smith/Sarah Dixon, Okan., def. Shelby Vintin/Chloe Temple, LB, 6-1, 6-2.

No. 3 doubles (non-scoring): Shelby Vintin/Chloe Temple, LB, def. Ryen Rosas/Rebekah Clark, Okan., 8-4.

Brewster 11, Bridgeport 0 suspended

BRIDGEPORT – The Brewster baseball team was leading Bridgeport, 11-0, in the second inning Tuesday when the game was suspended because of rain.

The game will be finished some time over spring break, Brewster coach Todd Phillips said.

Tonasket 5, Omak 1

TONASKET – Tonasket took out Omak, 5-1, in a non-league boys’ soccer match Tuesday.

The match originally was scheduled for Omak’s field at East Side Park, but it’s still extremely wet because of melting snow.

Isaac Cervantes scored Omak’s goal on an assist from Uriel Cruz.

No scoring was received for Tonasket.

Tuesday rain-outs

Liberty Bell at Tonasket in baseball and softball on March 21 were canceled because of rain and a shortage of umpires, Liberty Bell athletic director Chase Rost said.

Both will be rescheduled.

“The weather is a kill joy,” said Tonasket softball coach Johnna Sutton.

Tonasket’s baseball games with Pateros and Liberty Bell that were rained out earlier this season will be rescheduled for the end of the season.

Pateros at Tonasket, along with Oroville at Lake Roosevelt tennis matches were rained out.

The Soap Lake at Pateros baseball game, which was rained out Tuesday, was rescheduled for 4:30 p.m. April 4 at Pateros.

The Brewster at Bridgeport softball game was postponed because the Fillies’ field was unplayable. The game will be mde up in a doubleheader Tuesday, March 28, at Brewster starting at 3:30 p.m.