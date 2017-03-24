Gas prices remain stable; price increases expected

OLYMPIA — Average retail gasoline prices across the state have not moved in the past week, averaging $2.84 per gallon as of Sunday, March 19, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,666 gas outlets in Washington.

That compares with the national average that has fallen 0.3 cent per gallon in the last week to $2.29 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Including the change in gas prices during the past week, prices March 19 were 60.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 10.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The national average has increased 1.2 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 30.3 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on March 20 in Washington have ranged widely over the last five years, including $2.24 per gallon in 2016, $2.80 per gallon in 2015, $3.59 per gallon in 2014, $3.79 per gallon in 2013 and $4.02 per gallon in 2012.

“As oil prices have hit a bit of a rough patch in the last two weeks, gasoline prices have stumbled as well with a majority of states seeing a weekly pull back in retail prices,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.

“While some states did see minor increases, the bulk of the country saw prices moving lower at a time of year that such a move is about as likely as a 16th-seed team winning the NCAA tournament.

“While the drop at the pump is most welcome, we’re nearly guaranteed to see prices rebound well in time for Memorial Day and the start of the summer driving season,” DeHaan said.

“For now, there’s a major tug of war going on with oil prices — a move higher or lower in the week ahead could determine the direction of prices the next few weeks or longer.”

As of press time Friday, local prices included:

• $2.75 per gallon in Riverside and Omak.

• $2.79 per gallon in Oroville and Republic.

• $2.84 per gallon in Brewster.

• $2.85 per gallon in Tonasket.

• $2.91 per gallon in Pateros.

• $2.99 per gallon in Twisp.