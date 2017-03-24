Growers meet with lawmakers

OLYMPIA – Tree fruit growers met recently with state legislators to talk about a bill that would address a state Supreme Court ruling on rest breaks for agricultural workers.

Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, introduced Senate Bill 5720 at the request of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association.

The bill passed the Senate March 3 and now is before the House Labor and Workplace Standards Committee.

“By passing the bill, the Senate showed its support for both employers and workers in one of our state’s most important industries,” Hawkins said.

The bill addresses the decision in Demetrio v. Sakuma Brothers Farms Inc. in which the state Supreme Court ruled employers must pay employees for rest breaks separate and apart from piece-rate wage payments.

“The many lawsuits stemming from the 2015 ruling are jeopardizing orchards and people’s livelihoods,” Hawkins said. “SB 5720 details a process for how workers can be paid for past uncompensated rest breaks and growers can be protected from lawsuits.”

Although the bill has bipartisan sponsorship and received a bipartisan 28-18 vote in the Senate, it hasn’t been scheduled for a committee hearing in the House.

“Knowing that the Speaker of the House likely shares my interest in making sure tree fruit workers get paid without threatening a key sector of Washington’s largest employer – agriculture – I arranged for growers to meet with him,” Hawkins said of Rep. Frank Chopp, D-Bremerton.

Other key members of the House were included in last week’s meeting.

“The meetings all went very well. I am hopeful that the discussions will lead to SB 5720 advancing in the House,” Hawkins said.