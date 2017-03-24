Training exercise planned

BREWSTER – A multi-agency training exercise is planned Monday, March 27, at Brewster High School and the surrounding area.

Brewster Police Department and Brewster School District will participate. The exercise begins before school starts.

“We are advising the community that they may observe several emergency vehicles and personnel in and around the high school and (in) town,” said Okanogan County Emergency Manager Murice Goodall.

“This is only an exersise requiring cooperation and coordination of multiple first responder agencies throughout Brewster and the surrounding area.”

In conjunction with the drill, Goodall’s department will test the county’s emergency notification system.

People in the Brewster and Pateros school districts will get an emergency alert message around 7 tonight, March 26. The goal is to check contact information, Goodall said.

Neither the training nor the alert test should be cause for alarm, he said.