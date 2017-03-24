UW students spend break working with youngsters

OMAK – Several University of Washington students spent their spring break working on writing projects with students at Paschal Sherman Indian School, 169 North End Omak Lake Road

UW’s alternative spring break is celebrating its 16th year working with students from the Omak-area school run by the Colville Confederated Tribes.

“Each year, students from the UW volunteer to spend a week working in classrooms all across the state, leading children in the creation of their own personal narratives,” said Principal Marcy Horne. “This year’s theme centers on compassion.”

“These children have important stories to tell,” said Jennie Cockrel, a UW senior and one of this year’s team leaders.

By the end of the week, Paschal Sherman student each had their own book showcasing the story they wrote along with their own illustrations.

Raven Yee, a UW senior and team co-leader, recounted her experience: “It’s rewarding to see their (student’s) books come together after all the hard work they put into them,” she said. “I’ve loved being a part of the process.”

The UW volunteers host a celebration each year in which students, teachers and community members come together to commemorate the week of learning.

Back at the UW, the stories are put into a magazine that showcases narratives and poems from young children all over Washington.

Many of the UW student volunteers have little experience of rural life and Indian American culture, and the week spent in Omak is an immense learning opportunity, Horne said.

“Coming to Omak has been a transformative experience and I hope to be back next year,” said Michelle Gonzalez, a UW junior.