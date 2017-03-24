Community engagement is Methow fair’s theme

TWISP – A community engagement fair is planned for 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 27, in the Methow Valley Community Center gym, 201 E. Methow Valley Highway.

The Methow Conservancy GenNxt Project fair will bring together a variety of organizations to share who they are, what they do and what volunteer opportunities they offer.

“It’s an opportunity for everyone in the community to learn more about issue-specific work happening here and ways to get involved as a volunteer,” Methow Conservancy officials said.

More than 40 organizations are expected to participate. The fair will offer a children’s activity corner so parents can roam, plus snacks and beverages.

A few short presentations will be offered in a program corner.

“Attendees can choose to attend 15-minute sessions on ‘Volunteering 101,’ ‘Board Member Basics,’ ‘What’s Up with Methow GenNxt?’ and a show-and-tell of a new Methow Valley volunteering website.

More details, including a list of all the organizations attending as well as a schedule of mini-presentations, are available at www.methowconservancy.org/communityfair.

The idea for the fair came from the GenNxt Project, which is an effort to engage, learn from and support the next generation of young adult leaders in the community.

“These energized 20- and 30-somethings are interested in learning more about how organizations are working to address issues they care about, and how they can get involved,” conservancy officials said.

“The fair is specifically open to anyone in the community with the hope that it will be a unique and engaging opportunity for community members of all ages to mix and mingle while learning about the diverse organizations in the Methow and ways to get involved.”