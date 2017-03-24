VIEW FROM THE SIDELINES: Start them young

The maxim that starting your children early in sports will lead to success in high school and beyond was on full display last weekend in Spokane.

A record 326 qualified youth basketball teams took the court at the fourth annual Washington State Middle School (grades 5-8) from March 17-19 at the Spokane Convention Center.

There were 2,500 players from 223 towns, all of which will probably do well in the future high school ranks.

This year in the silver division for sixth graders, a Tonasket boys’ team took first and an Omak girls’ team was second.

Parents and players can rightfully expect future success from those players.

That was evident with all six seniors on the Republic girls’ team that won the 1B championship having started playing hoops in AAU in the third grade (Some had been playing earlier!).

They knew hard work paid off – they were third two years ago and second last year.

Shania Graham of Republic said after the team came close the previous year the teamworked doubly hard to get back to Spokane and capture the gold ball.

Many of the Okanogan girls that finished third in state 1A also played on AAU teams from an early age. The three seniors – Jill Townsend, Jordyn Boesel and Alexis Jones – will graduate knowing they were two-time state 2B champs and, as freshman, finished fourth in state 1A.

The Bulldogs have reached state for eight straight years under coach Bryan Boesel, who also guided the team to first in state 1A in 2012.

I predict all these players will be successful in the future, whether playing more basketball or whatever field they want to enter.

You cannot take away that feeling of being winner, it is something you certainly have earned.

Those Tonasket boys only lost four games all season (never twice in a row), falling to Seattle, Spokane, Wenatchee and Tri-Cities.

“Winning is not a sometime thing; it’s an all-time thing. You don’t win once in a while, you don’t do things right once in a while, you do them right all the time. Winning is habit. Unfortunately, so is losing,” according to football legend Vince Lombardi, wrote Tonasket sixth-grade boys co-coach Dan Vassar (with Kory Schertenleib).

I used to play racquetball with Dick Nearents, who played on the line for Lombardi at Green Bay. Dick was not the fastest player on the court (you only need a couple quick steps he once told me), but he sure knew how to win.

“This quote (by Lombardi) embodies the last few years leading up to this tournament,” Vassar said. “To this group of boys working hard physically and mentally were the only options they had. Many of the games we played came down to who could dig deeper.

“I can recall a tournament earlier this year in Moses Lake where we were down double digits at half time in the semifinals and the championship game. The boys won both of those games and the tournament. That doesn't happen by chance. It's a mentality that states, ‘our will is stronger than theirs.’”

Those 8 a.m. practices will pay off.

Al Camp is the sports editor at The Chronicle. Email him at sports@omakchronicle.com.