Merc welcomes author Armstrong

TWISP — “March at the Merc,” a Methow Valley Interpretive Center event, is set for 7 tonight, March 26, at the Merc Playhouse, 101 N. Glover St., and features native author, educator, artist and activist Jeannette Armstrong.

Armstrong is considered to have written the first novel by a First Nations woman in Canada. She is founder of the En’owkin Center, a cultural and educational organization operated by the Okanagan Nation.

Arm-strong, a fluent Salish speaker, has written several books, including “Slash,” about a young native man’s struggle with how and where he fits in his world.

She uses literature and art as a teaching tool in education for native young people. In 1989 she helped to found the En’owkin School of International Writing, which is the first credit-giving creative writing program in Canada to be managed and operated expressly by and for native people.